Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vesuvius India soars after stellar Q1 performance

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Vesuvius India jumped 8.50% to Rs 4727.25 after the company reported 58.7% jump in net profit to Rs 68.78 crore in Q1 CY24 from Rs 43.35 crore in Q1 CY23.
Net sales increased by 23.9% YoY to Rs 453.09 crore during the period under review.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Total expenses rose by 15% to Rs 369.16 crore in Q1 CY24 over Q1 CY23, due to higher raw material costs (up 3.6% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 10% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 16.1% YoY).
Profit before tax in Q1 CY24 stood at Rs 92.22 crore, up by 58.7% from Rs 58.10 crore in Q1 CY23.
Vesuvius India is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and sale of a range of refractories. At present the company has four factories one each at Kolkata, Mehsana and two at Visakhapatnam and one manufacturing arrangement at Salem.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon