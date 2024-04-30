Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Benchmarks trade with moderate gains; Realty shares rally

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with limited gains in mid-morning trade. The Nifty hovered above the 22,700 level. Realty shares advanced after declining in the past consecutive trading session.
At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 289.36 points or 0.39% to 74,960.14. The Nifty 50 index added 95.75 points or 0.42% to 22,739.15.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.55% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.37%.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,937 shares rose and 1,587 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.
Stock exchanges will remain closed on Wednesday, 1 May 2024 on account of Maharashtra Day.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.33% to 972.10. The index declined 1.08% in the past trading session.
Phoenix Mills (up 4.51%), Macrotech Developers (up 1.77%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.69%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.58%) and Godrej Properties (up 0.54%) were the top gainers.
Among the other gainers were Oberoi Realty (up 0.36%), DLF (up 0.26%), Sunteck Realty (up 0.24%), Sobha (up 0.07%).
Stock in Spotlight:
Vesuvius India rallied 9.08% after the company reported 58.7% jump in net profit to Rs 68.78 crore in Q1 CY24 from Rs 43.35 crore in Q1 CY23. Net sales increased by 23.9% YoY to Rs 453.09 crore during the period under review.
Global Market:
Most of the Asian stocks traded higher on Tuesday, investors awaiting China manufacturing purchasing managers index for April.
Chinas factory activity climbed faster than expected in April, with the official purchasing managers index coming at 50.4. Factory activity expansion was lower than the 50.8 seen in March.
US stocks closed higher Monday, lifted by Tesla, while traders geared up for a week dominated by corporate earnings and a Federal Reserve meeting.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon