Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 82.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.73% to Rs 236.09 croreNet profit of Vibhor Steel Tubes declined 82.82% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.73% to Rs 236.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 280.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales236.09280.17 -16 OPM %2.925.04 -PBDT4.278.71 -51 PBT1.626.86 -76 NP0.895.18 -83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content