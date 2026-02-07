Vigor Plast India standalone net profit rises 76.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.21% to Rs 16.88 crore

Net profit of Vigor Plast India rose 76.98% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.21% to Rs 16.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.8811.0928.0225.524.502.433.181.662.231.26

