Vigor Plast India standalone net profit rises 76.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 52.21% to Rs 16.88 crore

Net profit of Vigor Plast India rose 76.98% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.21% to Rs 16.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.8811.09 52 OPM %28.0225.52 -PBDT4.502.43 85 PBT3.181.66 92 NP2.231.26 77

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust standalone net profit rises 0.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Diensten Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Unifinz Capital India standalone net profit rises 340.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Rajasthan Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

