Vigor Plast India standalone net profit rises 76.98% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 52.21% to Rs 16.88 croreNet profit of Vigor Plast India rose 76.98% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.21% to Rs 16.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.8811.09 52 OPM %28.0225.52 -PBDT4.502.43 85 PBT3.181.66 92 NP2.231.26 77
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust standalone net profit rises 0.05% in the December 2025 quarter
Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:14 AM IST