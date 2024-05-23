Vikas Ecotech standalone net profit rises 15.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.63% to Rs 59.70 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 30.64% to Rs 6.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 38.76% to Rs 246.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 402.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Vikas Ecotech rose 15.08% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.63% to Rs 59.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.59.7068.33246.60402.675.067.356.625.374.073.7112.8514.453.022.379.1010.492.061.796.619.53