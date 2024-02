Pursuant to scheme of amalgamation

Vinati Organics has allotted 8,83,582 equity shares pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation of Veeral Additives (transferor company) with Vinati Organics (transferee company). Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 10,36,65,632 comprising of 10,36,65,632 equity shares of INR 1 each.