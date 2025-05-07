Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sapphire Foods India consolidated net profit declines 25.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sapphire Foods India consolidated net profit declines 25.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 12.61% to Rs 711.34 crore

Net profit of Sapphire Foods India declined 25.10% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.61% to Rs 711.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 631.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.55% to Rs 19.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 2881.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2594.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales711.34631.70 13 2881.862594.28 11 OPM %14.9316.30 -16.5417.78 - PBDT89.4587.85 2 402.35393.81 2 PBT4.490.84 435 38.4469.91 -45 NP1.792.39 -25 19.2552.81 -64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RattanIndia Power consolidated net profit declines 98.82% in the March 2025 quarter

RattanIndia Power consolidated net profit declines 98.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 7.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 7.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 49.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 49.28% in the March 2025 quarter

HB Stockholdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

HB Stockholdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 51.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 51.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon