RACL Geartech standalone net profit declines 20.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.22% to Rs 101.09 croreNet profit of RACL Geartech declined 20.78% to Rs 6.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.22% to Rs 101.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 113.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 35.69% to Rs 25.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 417.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 417.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales101.09113.86 -11 417.37417.29 0 OPM %18.9020.54 -20.0823.05 - PBDT16.8317.65 -5 64.3078.29 -18 PBT8.9511.53 -22 34.3753.74 -36 NP6.678.42 -21 25.6039.81 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content