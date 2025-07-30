Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit declines 9.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.83% to Rs 151.23 croreNet profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) declined 9.55% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.83% to Rs 151.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 155.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales151.23155.63 -3 OPM %1.303.84 -PBDT6.056.75 -10 PBT6.026.73 -11 NP4.454.92 -10
