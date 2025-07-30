Shanthi Gears standalone net profit rises 4.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.83% to Rs 134.89 croreNet profit of Shanthi Gears rose 4.76% to Rs 22.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.83% to Rs 134.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 138.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales134.89138.82 -3 OPM %22.6220.64 -PBDT34.2832.04 7 PBT30.6228.95 6 NP22.6921.66 5
