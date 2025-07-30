Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit rises 136.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.83% to Rs 935.16 croreNet profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care rose 136.94% to Rs 192.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 81.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.83% to Rs 935.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 927.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales935.16927.43 1 OPM %28.4612.76 -PBDT273.79125.68 118 PBT264.70112.28 136 NP192.0681.06 137
