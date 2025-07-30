Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit rises 13.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.61% to Rs 11.76 croreNet profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals rose 13.85% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.61% to Rs 11.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.7612.20 -4 OPM %6.726.23 -PBDT1.251.11 13 PBT1.010.91 11 NP0.740.65 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content