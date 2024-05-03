Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit rises 3.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.36% to Rs 168.27 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 38.72% to Rs 21.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.04% to Rs 597.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1012.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) rose 3.15% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.36% to Rs 168.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.