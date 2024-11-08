Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 16.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.03% to Rs 679.37 croreNet profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 16.88% to Rs 36.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 44.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.03% to Rs 679.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 715.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales679.37715.32 -5 OPM %12.9012.79 -PBDT89.3297.32 -8 PBT49.5760.38 -18 NP36.7344.19 -17
