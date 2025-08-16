Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vipul Organics Q1 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 1 cr

Vipul Organics Q1 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 1 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Vipul Organics' consolidated net profit jumped 11.50% to Rs 1.26 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1.13 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped fell 1.23% year on year to Rs 37.59 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1.61 crore in the June 2025 quarter, registering a growth of 1.89% on a YoY basis.

Total expenses shed 1.47% to Rs 36.07 crore during the quarter from Rs 36.61 crore in Q1 FY25. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 14.29 crore (down 10.77% YoY), while employee benefits expenses were Rs 2.73 crore (up 11.42% YoY) during the period under review.

 

The company also announced that its Board has granted in-principle approval to raise up to Rs 50 crore through a preferential allotment of equity shares and/or warrants to selected investors. Further details regarding the structure, timeline, and investor participation will be shared once finalized.

Also Read

Accident, road accident

Four killed, 11 injured as mini bus collides with truck in MP's Shivpuri

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Want GST 2.0 to be Good and Simple Tax not Growth Suppressing Tax: Cong

Liverpool FC (Pic-Twitter)

Premier League Highlights: Liverpool beat Bournemouth 4-2 in opening tie

India cricket team with captain Shubman Gill during practice session in Birmingham

India-Pak clash spikes Asia Cup 2025 ad rates up to ₹16 lakh per 10 seconds

Semenyo

Liverpool vs Bournemouth PL game halted after Semenyo faces racist abuse

Vipul Organics is a specialty chemicals company in the pigments and dyes segment. The company provides total colouring solutions to paint, printing ink, plastics and masterbatches, textiles, rubber & latex, agriculture, leather, dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals, food beverages and confectionaries industries.

Shares of Vipul Organics soared 2.33% to close at Rs 225.75 on Thursday, 14 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Tretinoin Cream USP

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Tretinoin Cream USP

PVR Inox launches 8-screen multiplex at Mahindra Millennium Mall, Bengaluru

PVR Inox launches 8-screen multiplex at Mahindra Millennium Mall, Bengaluru

Globe Civil Projects secures Rs 222.19-cr order from Haryana Cricket Association

Globe Civil Projects secures Rs 222.19-cr order from Haryana Cricket Association

Brahmaputra Infra Q1 PAT skyrockets 122% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Brahmaputra Infra Q1 PAT skyrockets 122% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Jyoti Structures Q1 PAT jumps 119% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Jyoti Structures Q1 PAT jumps 119% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon