Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PVR Inox launches 8-screen multiplex at Mahindra Millennium Mall, Bengaluru

PVR Inox launches 8-screen multiplex at Mahindra Millennium Mall, Bengaluru

Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
PVR Inox announced the launch of its 8-screen multiplex at the newly opened Mahindra Millennium Mall in Bengaluru.

The cinema is equipped with largest 4K laser projection system integrated with RealD 3D for spectacular scale and depth and Dolby 7.1 surround sound, immersive formats like Dolby ATMOS and DTS:X, and sculpted sound solutions for LED screens.

With this launch, PVR INOX now operates the largest multiplex network with 1,763 screens at 355 properties in 111 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

