Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 883.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.29% to Rs 5.85 crore

Net profit of Virat Industries rose 883.33% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.29% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5.856.314.625.071.750.361.630.161.180.12

