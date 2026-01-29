Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 883.33% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 7.29% to Rs 5.85 croreNet profit of Virat Industries rose 883.33% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.29% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.856.31 -7 OPM %4.625.07 -PBDT1.750.36 386 PBT1.630.16 919 NP1.180.12 883
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:06 AM IST