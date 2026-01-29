Satchmo Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1128.32 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 15.53% to Rs 3.21 croreNet profit of Satchmo Holdings reported to Rs 1128.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.53% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.213.80 -16 OPM %-53.27-50.53 -PBDT-1.66-1.92 14 PBT-1.84-1.94 5 NP1128.32-1.94 LP
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:06 AM IST