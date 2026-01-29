Gland Pharma consolidated net profit rises 27.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.49% to Rs 1695.36 crore

Net profit of Gland Pharma rose 27.74% to Rs 261.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 204.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.49% to Rs 1695.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1384.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1695.361384.0525.6526.01494.12395.63386.48299.30261.48204.69

