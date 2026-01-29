T T reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.26% to Rs 40.59 crore

Net loss of T T reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 28.26% to Rs 40.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.40.5956.587.714.901.560.441.100.13-1.001.01

