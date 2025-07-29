Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Virtuoso Optoelectronics commences manufacturing at its new plant in Nashik

Virtuoso Optoelectronics commences manufacturing at its new plant in Nashik

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Virtuoso Optoelectronics, through its wholly owned subsidiary Virtuoso Compressors, has commenced manufacturing of reciprocatory compressors for domestic and commercial refrigeration products at its newly established facility in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The facility has a capacity of 2.8 million compressors per annum, ranging from 3 cc to 15 cc, including both fixed speed and variable speed variants.

The project has been executed in technical collaboration with Huayi Compressor (Jingzhou) Co., Jiaxipera Compressor Co., with support from Shenzhen Eateron Company.

INR extends decline to a 5-month low

Piramal Pharma posts loss of Rs 82 crore in Q1; EBITDA margin declines to 9%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Falls 1.73%

Lodha Developers Ltd Spikes 1.96%

Market trades sideways in early trade; Nifty trades above 24,700

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

