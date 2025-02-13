Business Standard

Visesh Infotecnics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net Loss of Visesh Infotecnics reported to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.12 -8 OPM %-309.09-275.00 -PBDT-0.33-0.33 0 PBT-0.99-0.94 -5 NP-0.84-0.83 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

