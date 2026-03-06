ITCONS E-Solutions gains on inking pact with APEXGCC consulting for GCC support services

ITCONS E-Solutions rose 1.08% to Rs 369.05 after signing a pact with APEXGCC Consulting LLP to offer real estate leasing support, leadership hiring, staffing and recruitment services for global firms planning to set up GCC in India.

According to an exchange filing, the partnership aims to support international companies looking to establish, operate, and scale world-class Global Capability Centres (GCC) in India. Under the agreement, ITCONS E-Solutions will provide services including real estate leasing support, leadership hiring, staffing, and recruitment. The scope and execution of assignments will be determined mutually on a project-to-project basis.

APEXGCC Consulting LLP is a specialized technology advisory firm that assists global enterprises in setting up and expanding Global Capability Centres in India. The collaboration is expected to create future growth opportunities and contribute to the companys profitability.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the company, the awarding authority. It further stated that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 70.2% to Rs 3.25 crore on a 96.4% rise in net sales to Rs 55.98 crore in FY25 over FY24.

