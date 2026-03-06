Friday, March 06, 2026 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services gains after bagging 3-year deal from Blue Star

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services gains after bagging 3-year deal from Blue Star

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rallied 3.68% to Rs 225.20 after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Blue Star to provide its employee expense management and benefits platform, Zaggle Save.

According to a regulatory filing with the stock exchange, Zaggle will deploy its Zaggle Save solution for Blue Star, enabling employee expense management and benefits administration. The contract will be executed over a period of three years.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in Blue Star, the awarding authority. It further stated that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

 

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment.

The companys standalone net profit surged 77.7% to Rs 35.97 crore on a 47.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 497.63 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

