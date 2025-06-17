Vishal Mega Mart drops after block deal

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Vishal Mega Mart dropped 3.24% to Rs 120.85 after heavy block deal activity early today, 17 June 2025.

While the buyers and sellers are unknown, media reports suggest that the companys promoter, Samayat Services LLP, likely offloaded a 20% equity stake via a block deal. The deal was likely executed at a floor price of Rs 110 per share, about 12% lower than Mondays closing price of Rs 124.90.

Trading volumes surged with BSE seeing 3.44 crore shares change hands, compared to the 3-month average of 7.66 lakh shares. NSE volumes surged to 107.89 crore shares, above the 3-month average of 1.81 crore.

 

As of March 2025, Samayat Services LLP held a 74.55% stake in Vishal Mega Mart.

Vishal Mega Mart is a leading retail player. It offers products across three major product categories, i.e., apparel, general merchandise and FMCG, through a pan-India network of 696 Vishal Mega Mart stores as of 31 March 2025 and Vishal Mega Mart mobile application and website.

On a consolidated basis, the company's adjusted PAT (pre-ESOP charges) stood at Rs 128.10 crore (5.0% margin), a y-o-y growth of 109.9%. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2547.90 crore, a y-o-y growth of 23.2%.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

