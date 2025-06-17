Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Allied Blenders' subsidiary introduces premium Russian vodka in India

Allied Blenders' subsidiary introduces premium Russian vodka in India

Image

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) said that its subsidiary ABD Maestro has launched 'Russian Standard Vodka', Russia's number one premium vodka, in the Indian market.

The product has been launched in platinum, gold and original variants. Already available in over 85 countries, this rollout would mark the entry of Russian Standard in India.

The overall vodka category in India was estimated at 14 million cases in 2024, with annual growth rate in high teens.

ABDMs strategic partnership with the Roust Corporation, one of the worlds leading vodka producers, marks the entry of first Vodka into the ABD Maestro portfolio of luxury spirits; further strengthening its presence in Indias fast-growing premium spirits segment.

 

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) is the third largest Spirits company in India. It has a presence in five main Flavors, i.e., whisky, brandy, rum, vodka, and gin, with 'millionaire' brands like Officer's Choice Whisky, Officer's Choice Blue Whisky, Sterling Reserve Premium Whiskies and ICONiQ White Whisky.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 78.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Revenue increased by 19.94% to Rs 920.65 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.25% to currently trade at Rs 433 on the BSE.

No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

