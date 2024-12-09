Business Standard
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia bags project of Rs 102.92 cr

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

From Ajmer division of North Western Railway

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia announced its latest achievement - the receipt of new project from the Office of DYCE-C-I-AII-ENGINEERING Ajmer division of NWR, titled "Construction of major and important bridges and other ancillary works from Adarsh Nagar (including) to Raila Road (including) between km 4/6 to km 99/0 in connection with Doubling of Ajmer- Chanderiya in Ajmer division of North Western Railway.

Following the submission of the tender Vishnu Prakash R Punglia has been selected as the chosen contractor for this significant endeavor. The tender, evaluated and accepted by the competent authority, having a total value of Rs. 102.92 crore.

 

We look forward to collaborating closely with Ajmer division of North Western Railway and stakeholders to ensure the successful completion of the Project

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

