Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 2700.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 2700.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 1745.33% to Rs 55.36 crore

Net profit of Vivanza Biosciences rose 2700.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1745.33% to Rs 55.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales55.363.00 1745 OPM %1.083.67 -PBDT0.570.02 2750 PBT0.560.02 2700 NP0.560.02 2700

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

