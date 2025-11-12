P I Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.70% to Rs 1872.30 croreNet profit of P I Industries declined 19.46% to Rs 409.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 508.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.70% to Rs 1872.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2221.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1872.302221.00 -16 OPM %28.9128.28 -PBDT623.30742.60 -16 PBT525.30662.80 -21 NP409.30508.20 -19
