Yatra Online reports multi-fold PAT to Rs 16 cr in Q1 FY26

Yatra Online reports multi-fold PAT to Rs 16 cr in Q1 FY26

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Yatra Online reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16 crore in Q1 FY26, which is significantly higher as compared with PAT of Rs 4.04 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations surged 108.1% YoY to Rs 209.81 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 293.5% YoY to Rs 17.08 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 24.2 crore , registering the growth of 246% compared with Rs 7 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin was at 11.53% in Q1 FY26 as against 6.94% in Q1 FY25.

The growth in EBITDA and PAT was driven by strong performance in the corporate business and higher-margin hotels & packages (H&P) businesses, driven by sustained momentum in MICE and standalone hotel cross selling to existing customers.

 

The company said that it continues to make strong progress on the path to sustained profitability despite facing macro head winds in the quarter from wars to tariffs to unfortunate air crash, all of which negatively impacted volumes.

In Q1 FY26, the company has signed 34 new customers in the corporate business with annual billing potential of Rs 200 crore.

Yatra Online, whole time director and chief executive officer, Dhruv Shringi stated: I am pleased to share that our first-quarter performance delivered strong financial and operational results, with growth rates in the quarter well ahead of our annual guidance, despite the disruption in travel in India on account of the cross-border tension and the unfortunate air crash in June 2025.

Our performance is driven by continued momentum in business travel demand and solid execution across our platform. Revenue growth was driven by a higher corporate travel mix and higher share of hotels and packages which combined with disciplined cost management enabled us to deliver a 247.0% increase in EBITDA and an almost 4x growth in PAT. These results affirm the strength of our strategic positioning and our ability to scale profitably. As we look ahead, we remain focused on driving sustainable growth, enhancing shareholder value, and expanding our competitive edge in the global travel ecosystem.

Yatra Online is Indias largest corporate travel services provider. Through its website, www.yatra.com, mobile applications, corporate SaaS platform, and other associated platforms, it enables leisure and business travelers to explore, research, compare prices and book a wide range of services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus and rail ticketing activities and ancillary services catering to the travel needs.

The counter declined 2.64% to end at Rs 95.87 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

