Advait Infratech consolidated net profit declines 21.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.64% to Rs 46.19 croreNet profit of Advait Infratech declined 21.09% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.64% to Rs 46.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales46.1948.95 -6 OPM %17.8818.02 -PBDT6.457.78 -17 PBT5.587.17 -22 NP4.345.50 -21
