Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit declines 59.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.04% to Rs 293.96 croreNet profit of Anupam Rasayan India declined 59.03% to Rs 16.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.04% to Rs 293.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 392.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales293.96392.15 -25 OPM %27.3627.41 -PBDT55.7090.51 -38 PBT34.0270.67 -52 NP16.6740.69 -59
