VLS Finance consolidated net profit declines 23.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.25% to Rs 98.51 croreNet profit of VLS Finance declined 23.69% to Rs 71.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 93.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 24.25% to Rs 98.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales98.51130.05 -24 OPM %94.9094.76 -PBDT95.25124.89 -24 PBT94.31123.62 -24 NP71.1593.24 -24
