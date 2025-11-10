VLS Finance consolidated net profit declines 86.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 86.75% to Rs 10.46 croreNet profit of VLS Finance declined 86.11% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 86.75% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.4678.97 -87 OPM %47.3278.65 -PBDT7.8865.71 -88 PBT6.9964.67 -89 NP7.1051.10 -86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content