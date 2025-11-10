BMW Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.56% to Rs 144.89 croreNet profit of BMW Industries declined 15.17% to Rs 15.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.56% to Rs 144.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 150.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales144.89150.24 -4 OPM %25.4723.45 -PBDT34.1734.28 0 PBT20.6824.93 -17 NP15.1517.86 -15
