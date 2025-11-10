Tejnaksh Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.57% to Rs 2.98 croreNet profit of Tejnaksh Healthcare declined 50.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.57% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.983.37 -12 OPM %26.1734.12 -PBDT0.831.14 -27 PBT0.490.83 -41 NP0.310.62 -50
