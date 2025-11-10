Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit declines 45.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.19% to Rs 1486.69 croreNet profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports declined 45.15% to Rs 38.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.19% to Rs 1486.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1124.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1486.691124.64 32 OPM %5.109.78 -PBDT85.89125.48 -32 PBT50.7994.23 -46 NP38.0269.32 -45
