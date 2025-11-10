Anthem Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 7.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.78% to Rs 550.03 croreNet profit of Anthem Biosciences rose 7.10% to Rs 173.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 161.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.78% to Rs 550.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 524.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales550.03524.96 5 OPM %39.6237.19 -PBDT263.10219.52 20 PBT229.60199.53 15 NP173.43161.93 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content