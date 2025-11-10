Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 127.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.33% to Rs 143.59 croreNet profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 127.87% to Rs 9.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.33% to Rs 143.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales143.59106.89 34 OPM %15.5513.04 -PBDT14.608.63 69 PBT13.007.57 72 NP9.734.27 128
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content