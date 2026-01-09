Vodafone Idea Ltd Spurts 5.48%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.37%

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 13.05% over last one month compared to 3.71% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.44% drop in the SENSEX

Vodafone Idea Ltd rose 5.48% today to trade at Rs 12.13. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.37% to quote at 3151.91. The index is up 3.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indus Towers Ltd increased 5.23% and ADC India Communications Ltd added 2.45% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 11.81 % over last one year compared to the 8.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 13.05% over last one month compared to 3.71% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.44% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 156.58 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 907.85 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 12.8 on 31 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 6.12 on 14 Aug 2025.

