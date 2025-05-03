Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 3.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.93% to Rs 624.81 croreNet profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 3.53% to Rs 96.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.93% to Rs 624.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 504.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.87% to Rs 325.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 307.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.68% to Rs 1934.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1616.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales624.81504.16 24 1934.231616.22 20 OPM %18.6319.98 -18.9319.94 - PBDT132.99122.73 8 449.47409.25 10 PBT129.35119.38 8 436.30397.88 10 NP96.8393.53 4 325.41307.36 6
