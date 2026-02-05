Anthem Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 25.34% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.00% to Rs 423.15 crore

Net profit of Anthem Biosciences declined 25.34% to Rs 92.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 124.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.00% to Rs 423.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 497.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.423.15497.8137.1532.04190.38181.33155.84161.0592.82124.33

