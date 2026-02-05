Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 580.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.33% to Rs 141.21 crore

Net profit of Megastar Foods rose 580.00% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.33% to Rs 141.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 92.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.141.2192.706.716.386.032.123.720.613.060.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News