Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voltas introduces Flo Series Fans

Voltas introduces Flo Series Fans

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Voltas has introduced the Flo Series, a cutting-edge range of energy-efficient BLDC ceiling fans. Engineered for superior airflow and modern aesthetics, the Flo Series marks a new chapter in Voltas' commitment to delivering smart and innovative products to provide comfort and cooling to modern Indian homes.

Combining powerful performance with sleek aesthetics, the BEE 5-star rated range delivers a top speed of 350 RPM, powered by the EcoBolt BLDC motor consuming 35 watts power. The range features ABS body Aerodynamics & seamless design for silent performance, innovative Anti-Dust coating for easy maintenance and superior cooling efficiency. Inspired by modern homes, the Flo Series offers a range of ceiling fans that are equipped with aerodynamically crafted blades and boasts of noise-reduction features, making them ideal for residential usage.

 

Voltas Flo Series Fans are equipped with specially designed electronic controllers which can sustain higher power surge of 8 KVA which makes it as a trouble free, reliable product which exemplifies Voltas' dedication to quality and innovation. Controlled with a remote, it offers convenient timer settings to power off automatically after a specified 4 preset modes making it perfect for saving energy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

RailTel Corp bags Rs 97-cr work order from Central Warehousing Corporation

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

Valiant Comm gains on bagging Rs 4 crore order from PSTCL

Nectar Lifescience Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Container Corp throughput climbs 11% YoY to 12.90 lakh TEUs in Q1 FY26

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

