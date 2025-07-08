Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RailTel Corp bags Rs 97-cr work order from Central Warehousing Corporation

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) from the Central Warehousing Corporation for a work order valued at Rs 96.99 crore.

The order entails supply, installation, testing, commissioning and comprehensive operation and maintenance of smart warehousing elements at 226 foodgrain warehouses.

The order is scheduled to be fully executed by 6 July 2030. The order value stand at Rs 96,99,80,118.

The company has clarified that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the contract.

Furthermore, the transaction does not fall under the category of related party transactions, and therefore, the question of it being conducted at arms length does not arise.

 

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company's standalone net profit jumped 46.33% to Rs 113.45 crore on a 57.11% rise in net sales to Rs 1,308.28 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.44% to Rs 410.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

