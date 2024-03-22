Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Volumes jump at Bharti Airtel Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Ltd saw volume of 30.7 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.79 lakh shares
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 March 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Bharti Airtel Ltd saw volume of 30.7 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.67% to Rs.1,230.00. Volumes stood at 4.07 lakh shares in the last session.
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 3.15 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81999 shares. The stock increased 7.04% to Rs.244.05. Volumes stood at 44364 shares in the last session.
Carborundum Universal Ltd saw volume of 14325 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4591 shares. The stock increased 7.05% to Rs.1,237.45. Volumes stood at 3372 shares in the last session.
HCL Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57533 shares. The stock dropped 2.79% to Rs.1,552.75. Volumes stood at 11861 shares in the last session.
Amber Enterprises India Ltd saw volume of 21121 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10760 shares. The stock increased 3.85% to Rs.3,540.00. Volumes stood at 19367 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Bharti Airtel jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 54% YoY; ARPU rises to Rs 208

Ericsson successfully deploys 1 lakh Massive MIMO 5G radios for Airtel

Bharti Airtel, Tata Chemicals, BLS E-Services to be watched

Ericsson and Airtel demonstrate 5G high-band functionality on Airtel network

Vodafone Idea board OKs raising equity funds up to Rs 20,000 crore

Barometers pares early losses; realty shares in demand

Gensol Engg rallies on bagging Rs 520-cr solar project

Sarda Energy soars after JV units get LoI for licensing of Surjagad-1 iron ore block

Prestige Estates jumps after arm acquires 62.5 acres prime land in Ghaziabad

Healthcare shares gain

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEISRO 3rd Pushpak missionArvind Kejriwal Arrest LiveIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon