Monday, October 20, 2025 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Dalmia Bharat Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Dalmia Bharat Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Dalmia Bharat Ltd witnessed volume of 3.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10643 shares

CEAT Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 October 2025.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd witnessed volume of 3.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10643 shares. The stock dropped 2.43% to Rs.2,190.90. Volumes stood at 28226 shares in the last session.

CEAT Ltd witnessed volume of 38666 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6216 shares. The stock increased 7.78% to Rs.4,023.60. Volumes stood at 19785 shares in the last session.

 

Tejas Networks Ltd recorded volume of 3.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63514 shares. The stock lost 7.74% to Rs.544.45. Volumes stood at 32566 shares in the last session.

Also Read

stock market rally, bse, market bull

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 510pts; Nifty at 25,860; RIL up 3%; SMIDs in green; banks outperform

share market, stock market

UTI AMC slips 10% on posting weak Q2 nos; here's what brokerages suggest

NMDC

NMDC Steel becomes 1st Indian firm to get BIS license for hot rolled steel

initial public offerings, IPO

Midwest IPO subscribed 88x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson set to return to the New Zealand squad for England ODIs

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd registered volume of 10.34 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.49 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.52% to Rs.286.15. Volumes stood at 9.52 lakh shares in the last session.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd clocked volume of 32792 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8443 shares. The stock lost 7.25% to Rs.1,301.25. Volumes stood at 6712 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 25,800 level; PSU Bank shares rally

Nifty trades above 25,800 level; PSU Bank shares rally

Reliance Inds surges after Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 18,165 cr

Reliance Inds surges after Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 18,165 cr

Federal Bank vaults after Q2 PAT rises 11% QoQ

Federal Bank vaults after Q2 PAT rises 11% QoQ

Forex reserves slide marginally, Gold reserves hit above $100 billion for first time amid escalating prices

Forex reserves slide marginally, Gold reserves hit above $100 billion for first time amid escalating prices

INR gains under 88 per US dollar mark as NIFTY hits one-year high

INR gains under 88 per US dollar mark as NIFTY hits one-year high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon