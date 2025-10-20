Monday, October 20, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty trades above 25,800 level; PSU Bank shares rally

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Headline equity benchmarks traded with substantial gains in morning trade, driven by strong quarterly results from top lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, along with a rebound in global risk appetite amid signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Nifty traded above the 25,800 level. PSU bank shares advanced after declining in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 467.22 points or 0.54% to 84,420.18. The Nifty 50 index advanced 126.35 points or 0.48% to 25,838.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.07%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,956 shares rose and 1,769 shares fell. A total of 239 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 1.35% to 7,741.50. The index fell 1.09% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Indian Bank (up 2.51%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 2.35%), Bank of India (up 1.86%), Union Bank of India (up 1.76%), Canara Bank (up 1.2%), Central Bank of India (up 1.19%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.91%), State Bank of India (up 0.84%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.82%) and Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.81%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

HDFC Bank rose 0.48%. The bank reported 10.8% rise in net profit to Rs 18,640 crore on a 10.3% increase in net revenue to Rs 45,900 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

SML Isuzu was locked in lower circuit of 5% after the companys standalone net profit declined 3.44% to Rs 21.05 crore, while revenue from operations rose 0.98% to Rs 555.11 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

