Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 152.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.52 lakh shares

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 152.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.72% to Rs.363.60. Volumes stood at 12.21 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd notched up volume of 38.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.97% to Rs.1,094.15. Volumes stood at 4.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd registered volume of 32.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.17% to Rs.7,559.55. Volumes stood at 5.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Persistent Systems Ltd clocked volume of 24.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.70 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.97% to Rs.5,723.95. Volumes stood at 3.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Max Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 49.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.68% to Rs.1,283.70. Volumes stood at 12.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid

Rodrygo doubtful for 'El Clasico' after muscle injury in Champions League

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 150 pts at 80,100, Nifty at 24,450; Bajaj twins gain up to 6%

Antony Blinken, Blinken

US Secretary Blinken calls for a measured Israeli response to Iran attack

India vs Germany

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match to begin at 3 PM IST

Coforge

Coforge stock zooms 9% on strong Q2FY25 results, bulging order book

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon