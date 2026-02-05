Volumes jump at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 1.49 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14919 shares
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Devyani International Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 February 2026.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 1.49 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14919 shares. The stock dropped 0.33% to Rs.657.95. Volumes stood at 12676 shares in the last session.
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 8978 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1503 shares. The stock gained 1.53% to Rs.1,920.10. Volumes stood at 2152 shares in the last session.
Devyani International Ltd clocked volume of 16.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.32 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.93% to Rs.131.85. Volumes stood at 19.17 lakh shares in the last session.
Also Read
BLS International Services Ltd witnessed volume of 26.99 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.47% to Rs.296.35. Volumes stood at 36.62 lakh shares in the last session.
Sapphire Foods India Ltd notched up volume of 1.17 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25794 shares. The stock rose 5.87% to Rs.214.65. Volumes stood at 93319 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 11:16 AM IST