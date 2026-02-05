Volumes jump at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 1.49 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14919 shares

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Devyani International Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 February 2026.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 1.49 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14919 shares. The stock dropped 0.33% to Rs.657.95. Volumes stood at 12676 shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 8978 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1503 shares. The stock gained 1.53% to Rs.1,920.10. Volumes stood at 2152 shares in the last session.

Devyani International Ltd clocked volume of 16.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.32 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.93% to Rs.131.85. Volumes stood at 19.17 lakh shares in the last session.

BLS International Services Ltd witnessed volume of 26.99 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.47% to Rs.296.35. Volumes stood at 36.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd notched up volume of 1.17 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25794 shares. The stock rose 5.87% to Rs.214.65. Volumes stood at 93319 shares in the last session.

